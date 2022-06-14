The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. blooom inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,224 shares of company stock valued at $18,695,510 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

