Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $262.19 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.29 and a 200 day moving average of $308.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

