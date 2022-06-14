Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.68 and a 200-day moving average of $539.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.03 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

