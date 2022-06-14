Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 5,628 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

