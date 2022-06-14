Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.