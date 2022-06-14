Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

