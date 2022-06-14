Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of SWK opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.