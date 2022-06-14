Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,366 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.