Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

