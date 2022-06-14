Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

