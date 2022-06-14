Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,516.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.57.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

