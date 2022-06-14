Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.30 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $664,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 59.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average of $240.03.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

