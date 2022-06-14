Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 1,899 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.46.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

