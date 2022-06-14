MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE HUBB opened at $183.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.