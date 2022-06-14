Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 931,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,865,000 after acquiring an additional 440,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.74.

GPN stock opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.33 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

