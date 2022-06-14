Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.00.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

