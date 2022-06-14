MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

