MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pool by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.38.

Shares of POOL opened at $368.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.82 and its 200 day moving average is $461.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $366.68 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.