MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.