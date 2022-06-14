Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $274.53 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.