Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

