Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85.
Baidu Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.