Synovus Financial Corp Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

