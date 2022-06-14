Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

NYSE:AJG opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

