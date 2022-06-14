Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $941,629 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.