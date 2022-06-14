Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

