West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $283.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.64 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

