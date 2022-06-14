Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,652 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 677,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

