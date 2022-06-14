Synovus Financial Corp Buys 102 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,016,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

