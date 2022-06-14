Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Allegion worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $102.40 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

