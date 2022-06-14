Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $227.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

