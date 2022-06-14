Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 401,557 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

