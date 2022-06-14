Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 221,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

