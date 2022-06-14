Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,854,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Microsoft worth $3,681,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.53 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

