Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 21,684 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of STORE Capital worth $60,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

