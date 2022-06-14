Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

