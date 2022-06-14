Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,029,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $215.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

