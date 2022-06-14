Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEN. CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CWEN stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.15, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

