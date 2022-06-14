Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

MPLX opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Mplx Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.