Synovus Financial Corp Has $657,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

