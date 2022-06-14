Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.53 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

