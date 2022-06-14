Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67,097 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $284,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.53 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

