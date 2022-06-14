Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 4,887 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

