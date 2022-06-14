Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

