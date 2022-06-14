Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274,833 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.