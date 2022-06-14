Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.50% of A. O. Smith worth $68,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

