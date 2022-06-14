MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,714.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.20.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESS opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.73 and its 200-day moving average is $328.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.94 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

