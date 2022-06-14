Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,083,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,826,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

