Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

STLD stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

