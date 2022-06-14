MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.