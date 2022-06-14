MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 75,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 377,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

